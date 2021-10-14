UrduPoint.com

Aussie Swim 'queen' McCardel Set To Retire After Channel Record

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 10:30 AM

Aussie swim 'queen' McCardel set to retire after Channel record

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Australian long-distance swimmer Chloe McCardel said Thursday she would likely retire after breaking the world record for the most swims across the English Channel.

The 36-year-old completed the gruelling 21-mile (nearly 34-kilometre) swim between England and France for the 44th time on Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of 43 she jointly held with Britain's Alison Streeter.

McCardel had already beaten the men's record of 34 crossings in 2020, and said it was probably her last after devoting 12 years of her life to earn the official Queen of the Channel title.

"I'm really happy to just retire as Queen," she broadcaster ABC. "Forty-four is a lot. I don't feel any compulsion to go back, there's no other record in the Channel that excites me.

"That record is really the most prestigious and I am just so happy to have it.

" After setting off from the English coast in the early hours, she took around 10 hours to reach the shore at Pointe de la Courte Dune near Calais in France, with McCardel estimating she made 36,000 arm strokes.

The Channel is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes and as well as passing cargo ships and ferries, changing tides and waves can add extra distances for swimmers.

She also had to contend with jellyfish, seaweed and debris.

"You've gotta do it for the love of it," she said. "Marathon swimming is a sport that is so incredible and enthralling. You're out in nature... I just find it so compelling."Sydney-based McCardel made the longest Marathon Swimmers Federation-approved unassisted solo ocean swim in history in 2016, covering 124 kilometres (77 miles) in the Bahamas.

Related Topics

World France Marathon Calais Bahamas 2016 2020 From Allied Rental Modarba Love

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 239.14 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 239.14 million

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th October 2021

2 hours ago
 New energy economy emerging but not yet quickly en ..

New energy economy emerging but not yet quickly enough to reach net zero by 2050 ..

9 hours ago
 TDRA to showcase innovative projects on smart life ..

TDRA to showcase innovative projects on smart lifestyle in the UAE at GITEX Tech ..

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Boat Show exhibits latest ..

Abu Dhabi International Boat Show exhibits latest innovations in marine sports

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.