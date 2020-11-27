UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Crush India In 1st ODI

Zeeshan Mehtab 51 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Australia crush India in 1st ODI

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Australia, fuelled by centuries from skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith, crushed India by 66 runs in the opening one-day international in Sydney on Friday.

Finch hit 114 and Smith 105 in Australia's powerful 374 for six and restricted the tourists to 308 for eight.

Josh Hazlewood triggered a top-order collapse, among them the prized wicket of skipper Virat Kohli for 21 with Hardik Pandya topscoring with 90. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa took four for 54.

Related Topics

India Australia Sydney Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya Adam Zampa From

Recent Stories

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

9 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

18 minutes ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

28 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

32 minutes ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

12 minutes ago

KPPSC starts process of recruitment on over 650 va ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.