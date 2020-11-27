Australia crush India in 1st ODI

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Australia, fuelled by centuries from skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith, crushed India by 66 runs in the opening one-day international in Sydney on Friday.

Finch hit 114 and Smith 105 in Australia's powerful 374 for six and restricted the tourists to 308 for eight.

Josh Hazlewood triggered a top-order collapse, among them the prized wicket of skipper Virat Kohli for 21 with Hardik Pandya topscoring with 90. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa took four for 54.