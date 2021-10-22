Australian playmaker Duncan Paia'aua has extended his stay at Toulon by three years until 2025, the Top 14 club announced Friday

Australian playmaker Duncan Paia'aua has extended his stay at Toulon by three years until 2025, the Top 14 club announced Friday.

Paia'aua, born in New Zealand to Samoan parents, joined Toulon in 2019 and was part of the squad that were beaten finalists in the European Challenge Cup a year later.

The 26-year-old former Queensland Reds player, who has never been capped by Australia but did play for the Wallabies against the Barbarians in a non-cap Test, has played just once for Toulon this season because of a thigh injury.

Toulon, languishing in 11th position in the Top 14, travel to la Rochelle, in seventh, on Sunday