Australia's Smith To Debut As Commentator At IPL

Muhammad Rameez Published March 28, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Australia's Steve Smith will debut as a commentator at the upcoming Indian Premier League, the tournament's broadcaster said Tuesday, ending the mystery about his return to the event

The 16th edition of the cash-rich Twenty20 extravaganza begins Friday in Ahmedabad, with 10 teams and a host of global stars in attendance for the eight-week tournament.

"Steve Smith has joined the expert panel for the marquee tournament. Smith will be making his broadcast debut with Star sports, adding his invaluable insights and expertise to Star Sports' already impressive roster of panelists," the broadcaster said in a statement.

Smith, 33, announced his return to the tournament on Twitter on Monday, saying in a teaser video: "Namaste, India. I've got some exciting news for you: I'm joining IPL 2023."That post sparked speculation he might return to the tournament as a player.

