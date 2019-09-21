UrduPoint.com
Awais Zia Fined For PCB Code Of Conduct Breach

Umer Jamshaid 18 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 09:36 PM

Balochistan opener Awais Zia has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee for a level 2 offence relating to personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during his side’s three-day non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab at the Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur

The incident happened on Friday, the first day of the match, when Awais used inappropriate language against his batting partner Shehzad Tareen while returning to the dressing room after a mix-up led to his run-out.

Awais was charged by on-field umpires Imtiaz Iqbal and Abdul Moqeet at the end of first day’s play for violating article 2.13 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel.

On Saturday, Awais pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Mohammad Javed Malik.

