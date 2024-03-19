Ayaz, Mustafa felicitates Islamabad United for winning PSL final

Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah have felicitated Islamabad United for winning the finale of PSL Season-9

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah have felicitated Islamabad United for winning the finale of PSL Season-9.

While appreciating the successful holding of PSL Season-9 in Pakistan, Ayaz Sadiq said that the revival of sports in Pakistan is essential for a positive outlook of the country.

He also applauded the sportsmanship of Islamabad United for winning the final match after an exciting play. He added," Sports are pivotal for promoting healthy trends in Society, especially among youth."

In his congratulatory message, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah commended the performance of Islamabad United in the final match of PSL Season 9. He added, "As winning in sports is interlinked with focusing on performance, winning in life is also attached with focusing on performance."