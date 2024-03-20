Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both the cricketers decide to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan after conclusion of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2024) Pakistani cricketers Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq commenced their journey to Saudi Arabia to partake in the sacred pilgrimage of Umrah during holy month of Ramadan.

Babar Azam bid farewell to Lahore as he embarked on his journey to Saudi Arabia.

Babar Azam led Peshawar Zalmi during the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9. Imam-ul-Haq was also the player of Peshawar Zalmi.

Amidst the global Muslim community's observance of the holy month of Ramadan, the pilgrimage of Umrah holds profound significance, symbolizing a period of spiritual devotion and reflection for believers worldwide.