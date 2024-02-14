Babar Azam remains dominant in ICC ODI rankings

(@Abdulla99267510)

In T20I batting rankings, Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan holds the third position with 800 rating points, followed closely by Babar Azam in fourth place with 764 points.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2024) Babar Azam remains dominant in the ODI rankings for batters, boasting 824 rating points, despite a trio of Sri Lankan players making strides after their impressive performances against Afghanistan.

Charith Asalanka's unbeaten 97 in the second match propelled him five places up to 15th, while Pathum Nissanka's double century in the series opener earned him a 10-spot leap to 18th.

Sadeera Samarawickrama's stylish half-century helped him climb six positions to 41st. Shubman Gill holds the second spot with 801 rating points, followed by Virat Kohli at third with 768 points.

In a significant development, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi dethroned Shakib Al Hasan to claim the top spot in the ICC Men's ODI All-Rounder Rankings. Nabi's stellar century against Sri Lanka catapulted him to No.1, ending Shakib's reign after five years. Nabi's century and a wicket in the same match also pushed him to seventh place in the ODI bowlers' rankings.

Kane Williamson maintains his lead with 883 points in the Test rankings for batters, bolstered by twin centuries in the first Test against South Africa.

Babar Azam holds the fifth spot with 768 rating points. Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson's six-wicket haul against South Africa helped him climb six places to eighth in the Test rankings. He also advanced two spots to 13th in the list for Test all-rounders.

Surya Kumar Yadav currently leads with 861 rating points. Meanwhile, Adam Zampa climbed five places to equal 11th in the T20I bowling rankings, and Marcus Stoinis moved up three spots to second in the list for T20I all-rounders, closing in on Shakib's position after his performance against the West Indies.

Australia's 2-1 series victory against the West Indies saw notable improvements in the T20I rankings. Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, and David Warner rose in the batting rankings, while West Indies' Rovman Powell and Johnson Charles also made gains.