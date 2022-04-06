Babar Azam says Hassan Ali is having a bad time

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Cricket Captain Babar Azam has said that pace bowler Hassan Ali is having a bad time and everyone is backing him up to regain lost touch as he has won many matches for the country.

"He is having a bad patch and needs our support and we will continue to do so to help him to regain lost touch and confidence ", said Babar during an online press conference after his team lost the lone T20 match to Australia on Tuesday night at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Babar Azam said that there were ups and downs in the match and the home was having good players who failed to rise to the occasion. "We will give them (players) opportunities as we come up with a balanced combination for World Cup for which we have time and we will succeed in making the combination for the mega event", he asserted.

Babar Azam said that he himself makes the decisions in order to bring the best playing XI to the field.

"But I also consult everyone (concerned) and take the best advice and try to do what is good for the team to enhance its performance ", he said. He said a low innings total was a factor of home teams defeat to Australia.

"Our runs were a little low. We should have maintained the momentum and we should have performed better in fielding and also availed the chances which came our way in the match ",said the home captain.

Babar Azam refused to accept that that his team was under pressure in the match or it lost the encounter because of due factor at night.

"We could bowl better, our runs were less and we will try to do better in our future cricket assignments ", said the home captain.

Babar Azam expressed his gratitude to the Australian side for visiting Pakistan after a long time and said the touring side enjoyed playing cricket in their tour.

To a question he said he wanted to a play a more long and better innings to help his side to get a challenging total which we could not achieve in the match.

"Spinner Usman Qadir got the opportunity and he took advantage of it and I amd confident that he will do better in future," said Babar Azam.

He said" now we will give time to our families as the holy month of fasting is going on and we will also worship then we will return to the game after the break ".