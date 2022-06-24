UrduPoint.com

Bagnaia Fastest Despite The Rain In Dutch MotoGP Practice

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 24, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Bagnaia fastest despite the rain in Dutch MotoGP practice

Italian Francesco Bagnaia negotiated the slippery conditions to set the fastest time after Friday's first two practice sessions ahead of the Dutch MotoGP at Assen

Assen, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Italian Francesco Bagnaia negotiated the slippery conditions to set the fastest time after Friday's first two practice sessions ahead of the Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

The Ducati rider had trailed in the first session under the rain but took advantage of the dry track in the second later in the afternoon for a quickest lap of 1min 46.877sec to edge out Spaniard Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia by 0.178sec.

The 25-year-old Italian is looking to make up for his fall last week when he was in pole position at the German MotoGP.

World champion Fabio Quartararo, who leads Espargaro in the overall standings this season, said he "preferred not to push to the maximum" in the rain and was third fastest for Yamaha at 0.305sec around the 4.542km Assen circuit.

"I saw that it was even a little bit dangerous, I didn't want to put myself in the red from the first session," said the French rider, adding he had "good feelings" and can "fight for a good result" on Sunday.

Ducati's Jack Miller initially dominated the morning session, but his time did not last long and the Australian finished fifth in a much faster second hour of testing on a warm tarmac.

Third in the championship before the 11th round out of 20, Frenchman Johann Zarco of Ducati-Pramac, slipped to ninth fastest.

"I'm still in the game no matter the conditions tomorrow (Saturday)," Zarco said.

"Otherwise in the dry there will be Fabio (Quartararo) and Pecco (Bagnaia), a bit angry about the fall on the Sachsenring," he warned.

Standings after first two practice sessions1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 1min 46.877sec, 2. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 0.178sec, 3. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 0.305, 4. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 0.337, 5. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.559, 6. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 0.625, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 0.664, 8. Brad Binder (AFS/KTM) 0.853, 9. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 1.012, 10. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 1.038

Related Topics

German Assen Sunday From

Recent Stories

US Supreme Court strikes down constitutional right ..

US Supreme Court strikes down constitutional right to abortion

1 minute ago
 EU top diplomat bids to 'reverse tensions' on surp ..

EU top diplomat bids to 'reverse tensions' on surprise Iran visit

1 minute ago
 Visit of PM in Gwadar to accelerate pace of develo ..

Visit of PM in Gwadar to accelerate pace of development projects: Farah Azeem

1 minute ago
 11 dacoits arrested: motorcycles, rickshaw, weapon ..

11 dacoits arrested: motorcycles, rickshaw, weapons recovered

1 minute ago
 US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abor ..

US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abortion

25 minutes ago
 Administrator East discusses budget proposals for ..

Administrator East discusses budget proposals for Budget 2022-23

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.