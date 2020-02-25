Spinner Nayeem Hasan claimed a match haul of nine wickets as Bangladesh thrashed Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs inside four days in the one-off Test on Tuesday

The big victory in Dhaka ended a six-match losing streak for the hosts and handed centurion Mominul Haque his first win as Test captain.

Zimbabwe, who trailed by 295 after the first innings, were all out for 189 in the second session with Nayeem returning figures of 5-82.

Nayeem was supported by fellow spinner Taijul Hasan who took four wickets as Zimbabwe lost batsmen at regular intervals after resuming on nine for two, although skipper Craig Ervine (43) and Timycen Maruma (41) offered some resistance.

Mushfiqur Rahim set up the win with his unbeaten 203 as the hosts declared their innings on 560 for six on Monday, in response to Zimbabwe's 265.

Mominul struck his first century as Test captain with a 132 and put on 222 runs with Mushfiqurto set the tone for his team's dominance.