Basketball girls competition held

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :A basketball girls competition was held at Crescent Sports Complex, in connection with Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations, here on Friday.

Faisalabad-A team won the trophy by beating Faisalabad-B team by 32-04 points.

The winning team was given a cash prize of Rs 10,000 and a trophy while the runner-up received Rs 7,000 and trophy.

The event was arranged by the district sports department.