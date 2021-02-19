UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bayern Munich's Tolisso Faces Long Injury Layoff: Report

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:42 PM

Bayern Munich's Tolisso faces long injury layoff: report

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso could miss the rest of the season after sustaining a serious injury in training, Bild reported on Friday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso could miss the rest of the season after sustaining a serious injury in training, Bild reported on Friday.

The French international has made 22 appearances for the German giants this season and scored in Bayern's last Bundesliga match, the 3-3 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on Monday.

The 26-year-old tore a muscle in training on Thursday, according to Bild, who quoted sources in the club's medical department, The midfielder is thought to have cried out in pain and collapsed without any contact before being whisked away in a buggy.

A serious injury would jeopardise Tolisso's potential involvement in France's squad for this year's Euros.

It is the latest setback for Hans-Dieter Flick's European and recently crowned world champions who also have Serge Gnabry, Douglas Costa, Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez doubtful for next week's round of 16 Champions League clash with Lazio.

Thomas Muller and Benjamin Pavard are also out of action after testing positive for Covid-19.

Bayern face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Related Topics

World France German Bielefeld Frankfurt Douglas Leon Bayern

Recent Stories

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

16 minutes ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

24 minutes ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

25 minutes ago

Four killed,1,042 injured in 978 accidents in Punj ..

3 minutes ago

Efforts afoot to revive sports at school level, sa ..

3 minutes ago

Reds smash Waratahs in Super Rugby AU season opene ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.