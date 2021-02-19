Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso could miss the rest of the season after sustaining a serious injury in training, Bild reported on Friday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso could miss the rest of the season after sustaining a serious injury in training, Bild reported on Friday.

The French international has made 22 appearances for the German giants this season and scored in Bayern's last Bundesliga match, the 3-3 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on Monday.

The 26-year-old tore a muscle in training on Thursday, according to Bild, who quoted sources in the club's medical department, The midfielder is thought to have cried out in pain and collapsed without any contact before being whisked away in a buggy.

A serious injury would jeopardise Tolisso's potential involvement in France's squad for this year's Euros.

It is the latest setback for Hans-Dieter Flick's European and recently crowned world champions who also have Serge Gnabry, Douglas Costa, Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez doubtful for next week's round of 16 Champions League clash with Lazio.

Thomas Muller and Benjamin Pavard are also out of action after testing positive for Covid-19.

Bayern face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.