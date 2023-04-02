UrduPoint.com

Bayern Put Four Past Dortmund On Tuchel Debut To Go Top

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 02, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Bayern put four past Dortmund on Tuchel debut to go top

Munich, Germany, April 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Bayern Munich went back to the top of the Bundesliga on Saturday, defeating Borussia Dortmund 4-2 at home to give Thomas Tuchel a winning start as coach of the Bavarian giants.

A shocking own goal from Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, as well as two trademark poacher's finishes from Thomas Mueller had Bayern 3-0 up by the 25th minute.

Kingsley Coman added a fourth shortly after half-time to send Bayern two points clear of the visitors despite two late consolation goals.

Dortmund came into the match in the unfamiliar position of first place, one point ahead of Bayern, who fired coach Julian Nagelsmann in favour of Tuchel last week.

Tuchel, who won a German Cup title during a two-year stint in charge of Dortmund, only had one training session with Bayern but it was Kobel who gifted them a flying start in the 13th minute.

The 'keeper, who returned after a five-week injury layoff, charged out of his box to try and clear Dayot Upamecano's long pass, but could only make the faintest of contacts with the ball before watching helplessly as it rolled into the net.

Mueller scored from a corner just five minutes later and pounced when Kobel spilled Leroy Sane's shot five minutes after that.

Unlike earlier in the season when Dortmund came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home with Bayern, there would be no miracle comeback this time around, with Coman sliding the ball under Kobel early in the second half.

Emre Can converted a consolation penalty after Serge Gnabry fouled Jude Bellingham in the box, while Dutch forward Donyell Malen added a second for Dortmund in the last minute of normal time.

Related Topics

German Dortmund Bellingham Turkish Lira From Top Bayern Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

Arsenal extend PL lead to 8 pts

Arsenal extend PL lead to 8 pts

48 minutes ago
 Liaqat Baloch urges CJP to constitute full court t ..

Liaqat Baloch urges CJP to constitute full court to hear Punjab, KP elections ca ..

1 hour ago
 Inter suffer Fiorentina defeat, Atalanta boost top ..

Inter suffer Fiorentina defeat, Atalanta boost top-four hopes

1 hour ago
 Liverpool humbled by Haaland-less Man City

Liverpool humbled by Haaland-less Man City

1 hour ago
 Conspiracy hatched to portray Islam as 'extremist ..

Conspiracy hatched to portray Islam as 'extremist religion': National Assembly S ..

1 hour ago
 Coalition govt demands polls simultaneously; warns ..

Coalition govt demands polls simultaneously; warns deviation to create political ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.