UrduPoint.com

Beijing, Zhangjiakou See Better Air Quality During Winter Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 30, 2022 | 02:07 PM

Beijing, Zhangjiakou see better air quality during winter games

China has fulfilled its pledge to ensure better air quality during the Olympics and Paralympics period in Beijing and the co-host city of Zhangjiakou, an official said Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :China has fulfilled its pledge to ensure better air quality during the Olympics and Paralympics period in Beijing and the co-host city of Zhangjiakou, an official said Wednesday.

Liu Youbin, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, told a press conference that air quality in Beijing and Zhangjiakou, where the Winter Games took place, met standards every day during the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Both Beijing and Zhangjiakou saw their readings on the air-pollution index fall, with the average concentration of PM2.

5 in these two areas standing at 36 micrograms per cubic meter and 22 micrograms per cubic meter, down 56.1 percent and 50 percent year on year, respectively, Liu said.

The ministry's trans-regional campaigns to treat air pollution in Beijing and nearby areas have made notable progress, as the average concentration of PM2.5 in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and neighboring regions was 52 micrograms per cubic meter, down 20 percent year on year. Days with significant air pollution in these areas dropped over 90 percent from one year earlier.

Related Topics

China Zhangjiakou Beijing Progress Olympics From

Recent Stories

PM announces to share threatening letter with alli ..

PM announces to share threatening letter with allies parties, top journalists

18 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Imam’s century couldn’t save Pakis ..

Pak Vs Aus: Imam’s century couldn’t save Pakistan from defeat

21 minutes ago
 German Economy Minister Activates Early Warning Le ..

German Economy Minister Activates Early Warning Level Fearing Halt in Russian Ga ..

13 seconds ago
 Samoa logs 129 new COVID-19 cases, restrictions ea ..

Samoa logs 129 new COVID-19 cases, restrictions eased in Tonga

15 seconds ago
 Kachhi Canal Phase-1 to irrigate 1,02,000 acres la ..

Kachhi Canal Phase-1 to irrigate 1,02,000 acres land in Dera Bugti

16 seconds ago
 Police arrests 17 gamblers

Police arrests 17 gamblers

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.