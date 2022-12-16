UrduPoint.com

Benazir Bhutto Tennis C'ships: Aqeel, Muzammil, Abid, Shoaib Advance To Semifinals

Muhammad Rameez Published December 16, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Benazir Bhutto Tennis C'ships: Aqeel, Muzammil, Abid, Shoaib advance to semifinals

Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murataza, M. Abid and M. Shoaib advanced to the men's singles semifinals of the 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2022 after outshining their respective opponents in the quarterfinals at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Friday.

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murataza, M. Abid and M. Shoaib advanced to the men's singles semifinals of the 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2022 after outshining their respective opponents in the quarterfinals at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Friday.

The best match of the day was held between Abid and Yusuf Khalil.

The former lost the first set 5-7 but bounced back to take the next two sets 6-3, 6-1 and emerge victorious.

Top seed Aqeel Khan edged passed Mudasir Murtaza 6-2, 7-6(4), Muzamil overpowered Barkat Ullah 6-4, 6-4 and second seed Shoaib trounced Abdullah Adnan 6-4, 6-1 to move to the last four stage.

On Friday, the contests were held in various categories.

Results: Men's singles quarterfinal results: Muzamil Murtaza bt Barkat Ullah 6-4, 6-4; M. Shoaib bt Abdullah Adnan 6-4, 6-1; Aqeel Khan bt Mudasir Murtaza 6-2, 7-6(4); M. Abid bt Yousaf Khalil 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 Men's Doubles semifinal results: Heera Ashiq/Yousaf Khalil bt Aqeel Khan/Sami Zeb Khan 6-3, 6-2; M. Shoaib/Barkat Ullah bt M.

Abid/Waqas Malik 6-4, 6-3 Ladies' singles quarterfinal results: Meheq Khokar bt Amna Ali Qayum 5-7, 7-5, 2-1 Ret.; Soha Ali bt Kainat Ali 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Mehboob bt Amrah Khan 6-0, 6-0; Esha Javad bt Shandana Rabbi 6-0, 6-0 U-18 boys single Semifinal results: Bilal Asim bt Sami Zeb Khan 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-0; Ahmed Nael bt Mahatir Muhammad 7-5, 6-3; U-18 Girls single semifinal results: Soha Ali bt Amarah Khan 6-0, 6-0 U-14 boys single semifinal results: S. Hamza Hussain bt Muzamil Bhand 5-4(4), 1-4, 5-3; Abdul Basit bt M. Haziq Aasim 0-4, 5-3, 4-2 B/G U12 single quarterfinal results: Haziq Areejo bt Ahmed Shaikh 4-2, 4-1; Shayan Afridi bt Abdur Rehman 4-2, 4-1; M. Hassan Usmani bt Rashid Ali Bachani 4-2, 4-0; Razik Sultan bt Ihsan Ullah Kabir 5-3, 4-5(8), 4-1 B/G U10 single quaterfinal results: Rashid Ali Bachani bt Majid Ali Bachani 4-2, 2-4, 5-4(4); Zayd Zaman bt M. Ehsan Bari 4-0, 4-1; Shayan Afridi bt M. Faizan 4-2, 4-2; Hajra bt Moazzam Babar 4-0, 4-0 Seniors 45 Doubles semifinal result:Rashid Malik/Israr Gul W.O LT COL. Safdar/Altaf; Azeem Khan/Mehmood Khan bt Asim Israr/Faisal Khan 6-0, 6-1.

Related Topics

Tennis Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Rashid Bari Abdur Rehman Afridi Best

Recent Stories

Police to continue cooperation with ABAD: IGP Sind ..

Police to continue cooperation with ABAD: IGP Sindh

14 seconds ago
 Inaugural ceremony for establishment of CUI Quetta ..

Inaugural ceremony for establishment of CUI Quetta Campus held

16 seconds ago
 Candlelight vigil organized for martyrs in Hyderab ..

Candlelight vigil organized for martyrs in Hyderabad

17 seconds ago
 Cold and dry weather likely to prevail in next 24 ..

Cold and dry weather likely to prevail in next 24 hours: PMD

18 seconds ago
 UN Credentials Committee Delays Decision on Afghan ..

UN Credentials Committee Delays Decision on Afghanistan, Myanmar Representation ..

20 seconds ago
 NASA launches satellite for landmark study of Eart ..

NASA launches satellite for landmark study of Earth's water

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.