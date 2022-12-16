Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murataza, M. Abid and M. Shoaib advanced to the men's singles semifinals of the 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2022 after outshining their respective opponents in the quarterfinals at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Friday.

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murataza, M. Abid and M. Shoaib advanced to the men's singles semifinals of the 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2022 after outshining their respective opponents in the quarterfinals at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Friday.

The best match of the day was held between Abid and Yusuf Khalil.

The former lost the first set 5-7 but bounced back to take the next two sets 6-3, 6-1 and emerge victorious.

Top seed Aqeel Khan edged passed Mudasir Murtaza 6-2, 7-6(4), Muzamil overpowered Barkat Ullah 6-4, 6-4 and second seed Shoaib trounced Abdullah Adnan 6-4, 6-1 to move to the last four stage.

On Friday, the contests were held in various categories.

Results: Men's singles quarterfinal results: Muzamil Murtaza bt Barkat Ullah 6-4, 6-4; M. Shoaib bt Abdullah Adnan 6-4, 6-1; Aqeel Khan bt Mudasir Murtaza 6-2, 7-6(4); M. Abid bt Yousaf Khalil 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 Men's Doubles semifinal results: Heera Ashiq/Yousaf Khalil bt Aqeel Khan/Sami Zeb Khan 6-3, 6-2; M. Shoaib/Barkat Ullah bt M.

Abid/Waqas Malik 6-4, 6-3 Ladies' singles quarterfinal results: Meheq Khokar bt Amna Ali Qayum 5-7, 7-5, 2-1 Ret.; Soha Ali bt Kainat Ali 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Mehboob bt Amrah Khan 6-0, 6-0; Esha Javad bt Shandana Rabbi 6-0, 6-0 U-18 boys single Semifinal results: Bilal Asim bt Sami Zeb Khan 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-0; Ahmed Nael bt Mahatir Muhammad 7-5, 6-3; U-18 Girls single semifinal results: Soha Ali bt Amarah Khan 6-0, 6-0 U-14 boys single semifinal results: S. Hamza Hussain bt Muzamil Bhand 5-4(4), 1-4, 5-3; Abdul Basit bt M. Haziq Aasim 0-4, 5-3, 4-2 B/G U12 single quarterfinal results: Haziq Areejo bt Ahmed Shaikh 4-2, 4-1; Shayan Afridi bt Abdur Rehman 4-2, 4-1; M. Hassan Usmani bt Rashid Ali Bachani 4-2, 4-0; Razik Sultan bt Ihsan Ullah Kabir 5-3, 4-5(8), 4-1 B/G U10 single quaterfinal results: Rashid Ali Bachani bt Majid Ali Bachani 4-2, 2-4, 5-4(4); Zayd Zaman bt M. Ehsan Bari 4-0, 4-1; Shayan Afridi bt M. Faizan 4-2, 4-2; Hajra bt Moazzam Babar 4-0, 4-0 Seniors 45 Doubles semifinal result:Rashid Malik/Israr Gul W.O LT COL. Safdar/Altaf; Azeem Khan/Mehmood Khan bt Asim Israr/Faisal Khan 6-0, 6-1.