BFA postpones XI U12 Championship to March 2021

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Baseball Federation Asia (BFA) has announced to postpone BFA XI U12 Championship to March 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to affect most of the countries.

"BFA together with the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association (CTBA) as the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and the city government host, have made the difficult decision to postpone the BFA XI U12 Championship to March 2021," a BFA press release said.

The event was originally scheduled to be held in November.

According to the BFA, international travel restrictions were still in place, which would make the organization of any international events next to impossible.

"The exact date of the event next March has yet to be decided as we will continue to monitor the situation with the pandemic and review the best timing to organize the BFA U12 Championship", the BFA said.

The Federation said it was appreciative of the CTBA as the LOC and the local authorities in Tainan as well as all the baseball officials in Taiwan for their support, collaboration and understanding.

"BFA Executive board is going to meet on the internet to discuss this difficulty and tackle it, we hope can see everyone soon and play baseball together," it added.

