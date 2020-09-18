UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BFA Postpones XI U12 Championship To March 2021

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

BFA postpones XI U12 Championship to March 2021

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Baseball Federation Asia (BFA) has announced to postpone BFA XI U12 Championship to March 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to affect most of the countries.

"BFA together with the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association (CTBA) as the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and the city government host, have made the difficult decision to postpone the BFA XI U12 Championship to March 2021," a BFA press release said.

The event was originally scheduled to be held in November.

According to the BFA, international travel restrictions were still in place, which would make the organization of any international events next to impossible.

"The exact date of the event next March has yet to be decided as we will continue to monitor the situation with the pandemic and review the best timing to organize the BFA U12 Championship", the BFA said.

  The Federation said it was appreciative of the CTBA as the LOC and the local authorities in Tainan as well as all the baseball officials in Taiwan for their support, collaboration and understanding.

"BFA Executive board is going to meet on the internet to discuss this difficulty and tackle it, we hope can see everyone soon and play baseball together," it added.

\932

Related Topics

Internet China Tainan Taipei March November Event All Government Best Asia

Recent Stories

â€˜Waqt Mila tu Sochein geâ€™

5 minutes ago

Govt, SBP asked to support manufacturing: Mian Zah ..

21 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah launches three-day electronics ..

36 minutes ago

CAS president calls in international sciences comm ..

2 minutes ago

PM's 1000 Ground Project team visits Abbottabad, i ..

2 minutes ago

Cops being provided relief through Police Welfare ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.