UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISL To Boost Squash Talent In Pakistan: Jaan Sher Khan

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 12:04 AM

BISL to boost squash talent in Pakistan: Jaan Sher Khan

Former world squash champion, Jaan Sher Khan congratulated the management of Balochistan International Squash League (BISL) over organising international event and said that such events will help to boost talent of squash in Pakistan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Former world squash champion, Jaan Sher Khan congratulated the management of Balochistan International Squash League (BISL) over organising international event and said that such events will help to boost talent of squash in Pakistan.

He said that holding an international squash event in the country will send a positive message to the world.

Talking to media while attending the BISL season four titled Southern Punjab International Squash Tournament in Multan as chief guest, squash legend Jaan Sher Khan said that hosting International Squash Tournament in Multan was laudable as previously, only Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar hosted such international events.

Squash was not as popular in Pakistan as it should have been, Jaan Sher Khan said and added that Pakistan had been a world champion in squash for 40 years. He hoped that Pakistan will regain its lost place in squash soon.

He urged all provinces to set up squash courts at the school and college level so that new talent could come forward. "There is no shortage of talent in our players, but there is a lack of discipline and fitness," he added. Our athletes need to focus on discipline and fitness. Players from abroad are coming and playing here which is a good thing.

The squash legend added that corona has affected sports activities across the world and hosting International Squash event in Pakistan is appreciable step.

He appealed BISL administration to conduct this tournament in other cities of the country as well. On the occasion, Chairman BISL Prince Omar Ahmadzai said that the Chief Minister of Balochistan has also announced to set up squash courts. He said that all possible steps would be taken for the promotion of squash in Pakistan including Balochistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Squash Lahore Multan Peshawar Shortage Balochistan Chief Minister World Sports Punjab Media Event All From

Recent Stories

Ex-Olympic walking champion Schwazer cleared of do ..

1 hour ago

Firdous expresses condolence to family of Muhammad ..

1 hour ago

EU condemns Slovenia PM's online attack on journal ..

1 hour ago

Pandemic accelerates Italy's falling marriage rate ..

1 hour ago

Minister for conserving water

1 hour ago

NATO chief says 'no final decision' on Afghanistan ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.