BISL to boost squash talent in Pakistan: Jaan Sher Khan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Former world squash champion, Jaan Sher Khan congratulated the management of Balochistan International Squash League (BISL) over organising international event and said that such events will help to boost talent of squash in Pakistan.

He said that holding an international squash event in the country will send a positive message to the world.

Talking to media while attending the BISL season four titled Southern Punjab International Squash Tournament in Multan as chief guest, squash legend Jaan Sher Khan said that hosting International Squash Tournament in Multan was laudable as previously, only Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar hosted such international events.

Squash was not as popular in Pakistan as it should have been, Jaan Sher Khan said and added that Pakistan had been a world champion in squash for 40 years. He hoped that Pakistan will regain its lost place in squash soon.

He urged all provinces to set up squash courts at the school and college level so that new talent could come forward. "There is no shortage of talent in our players, but there is a lack of discipline and fitness," he added. Our athletes need to focus on discipline and fitness. Players from abroad are coming and playing here which is a good thing.

The squash legend added that corona has affected sports activities across the world and hosting International Squash event in Pakistan is appreciable step.

He appealed BISL administration to conduct this tournament in other cities of the country as well. On the occasion, Chairman BISL Prince Omar Ahmadzai said that the Chief Minister of Balochistan has also announced to set up squash courts. He said that all possible steps would be taken for the promotion of squash in Pakistan including Balochistan.