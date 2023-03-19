Bochum compound bad week for listless Leipzig

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :A second-half goal from Erhan Masovic took Bochum to a surprise 1-0 home win over RB Leipzig, dealing the visitors a blow in their top-four battle.

Looking to rebound after Tuesday's 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City in the Champions League, Leipzig appeared listless in transition and toothless up front.

Bochum took the lead three minutes into the second half when Masovic latched onto a loose ball in the penalty area and headed past Leipzig goalkeeper Janis Blaswich.

Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai had a late chance to equalise but his shot hit the inside of the post and rebounded into the arms of Bochum 'keeper Manuel Riemann.

Bochum coach Thomas Letsch credited the "outstanding" Riemann for helping his side hold on in a "wild last 10 minutes".

Leipzig boss Marco Rose called the defeat "disappointing" and lamented his team's "failure to take (their) big chances".

Bochum's second win in a row pushed them four points clear of the relegation playoff spot.

Leipzig could finish the weekend as low as fifth place should both Union Berlin and Freiburg avoid defeat on Sunday.

An injury-time penalty from Schalke's Marius Buelter cancelled out Arne Maier's second-half goal to snatch a point at Augsburg in a 1-1 draw.

Augsburg looked on track for their fourth 1-0 win in their past five home matches but had Ermedin Demirovic sent off midway through the second half to open the door for Schalke.

The draw extends Schalke's unbeaten run to eight matches but the visitors remain in the bottom two.

Two first-half penalties from Andrej Kramaric and a second-half goal from Ilhas Bebou propelled Hoffenheim to a 3-1 home victory over Hertha Berlin.

The victory was Hoffenheim's first since October, ending a run of eight straight defeats, and moved them from last place to outside the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, a second-half goal from Omar Marmoush earned Wolfsburg a 1-0 win at Stuttgart, keeping their late run towards European qualification alive.

In Saturday's late game, Borussia Dortmund host Cologne and can go one point clear of leaders Bayern Munich with a victory.

Bayern's bid for an 11th straight Bundesliga title will continue at Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.