Bottas leads Hamilton for Mercedes 1-2 on Austrian GP grid

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria, July 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Finland's Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes on Saturday took pole position for the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix ahead of world champion Lewis Hamilton in a 1-2 for Mercedes.

Last season's winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull was third while Briton Lando Norris of McLaren was fourth.

Italian outfit Ferrari have been sluggish in practice and their drivers fared modestly with Charles Leclerc in 7th and Sebastian Vettel 11th.