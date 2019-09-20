Bowlers make their presence felt on Day one of Quaid-e Azam Trophy 2nd XI round two matches

The bowlers had a good show on day one of second round of the three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches on Friday as Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bundled out by Balochistan and Sindh, respectively

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019) The bowlers had a good show on day one of second round of the three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches on Friday as Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bundled out by Balochistan and Sindh, respectively.

The only half-century of the day came from Salman Afridi, who came to bat at No.3 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against Sindh at National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi, before his side was all-out for 230 in 82.2 overs.

Asif Afridi and Asad Afridi were other notable performers with 38 and 37 runs, respectively. For Sindh, Adeel Malik, Ashiq Ali and Hassan Khan took three wickets apiece.

In return, Sindh were 11 for the loss of two wickets at stumps in 6.4 overs.

At Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, Southern Punjab were dismissed for 218 in 78.2 overs against Balochistan with Akhar Shah and Jalat Khan taking three wickets each and Muhammad Junaid grabbing two wickets.

Mohammad Mohsin top-scored with 46 while Naved Yasin (33) and Salman Ali Agha (31) were other notable run-getters for Southern Punjab.

At stumps, Balochistan were 18 for the loss of two wickets.

In the third match of the day, Central Punjab after winning the toss put Northern into bat first at Mirpur Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Faizan Riaz scored unbeaten 30 while Hasan Raza was retired hurt on 22 as Northern scored 86 for the loss of two wickets in 34 overs at stumps.

Scores in brief:

Southern Punjab v Balochistan, Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur

Southern Punjab 218 all out, 78.2 overs (Mohammad Mohsin 46, Naved Yasin 33, Salman Ali Agha 31; Akhtar Shah 3-39, Jalat Khan 3-61, Mohammad Junaid 2-60) v Balochistan 18-2, 9 overs

Sindh v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, NBP Sports Complex, Karachi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 230 all out, 82.2 overs (Salman Afridi 53, Asif Afridi 38, Asad Afridi 37; Adeel Malik 3-21, Ashiq Ali 3-26, Hassan Khan 3-95) v Sindh 11-2, 6.4 overs

Central Punjab v Northern, Mirpur Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

Northern 86-2, 34 overs (Faizan Riaz 30*; Bilawal Iqbal 1-10, Mohammad Ali 1-11)