UrduPoint.com

Brazil Coach Tite To Step Down After World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published February 26, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Brazil coach Tite to step down after World Cup

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Brazil coach Tite said Friday he would step down after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, for which his five-time world champions are among the favourites.

"I will stay until the end of the World Cup," the 60-year-old told Brazilian channel SporTV.

"I am very focused on my work. I know that football is made up of cycles and I had a unique opportunity to find myself in this position, when many other top professionals were also hitting their peak." Tite, whose real name is Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, has been coaching the team since June 2016 and will hope to end his stint by securing Brazil's sixth World Cup win to add to the titles they won in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002.

He took over when Brazil's fortunes were at a low ebb, having been eliminated in the group stage of the Copa America in the United States in 2016.

Under Tite, Brazil went to the 2018 World Cup as one of the favourites but with Neymar carrying an injury and well below his best, they bowed out in the quarter-finals, beaten 2-1 by Belgium.

Neymar was still injured when Brazil bounced back a year later to win the Copa America on home soil.

That launched an impressive qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup which saw Brazil among the first to book their place, with five matches to spare.

But Tite is regularly criticised by supporters for his strategy which is often felt to be too defensive, a distant cry from the attacking flair of legends like Pele, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

Tite landed the national job after a successful spell as coach of Sao Paolo club Corinthians, with whom he won the Club World Cup in 2012 as well as the Brazilian championship in 2011 and 2015.

Related Topics

Football Injured World Job Qatar Brazil Belgium United States June 2016 2015 2018 From Best Top Coach Corinthians

Recent Stories

Govt has no intention to restrict social media: AG ..

Govt has no intention to restrict social media: AGP

1 hour ago
 Pakistan safest place for sports related activitie ..

Pakistan safest place for sports related activities : Hasaan Khawar

1 hour ago
 Opposition failed in long march, no-confidence mov ..

Opposition failed in long march, no-confidence move: Shibli Faraz

2 hours ago
 Education, empowerment of women imperative for Pak ..

Education, empowerment of women imperative for Pakistan's progress: President

2 hours ago
 Kontaveit, Swiatek to meet for Qatar Open title

Kontaveit, Swiatek to meet for Qatar Open title

2 hours ago
 Cyclone Emnati leaves four dead in Madagascar

Cyclone Emnati leaves four dead in Madagascar

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>