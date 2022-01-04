UrduPoint.com

Broad Back For England In Only Change For Sydney

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 04, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Sydney, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :England on Tuesday recalled veteran bowler Stuart Broad to partner Jimmy Anderson in the fourth Test against Australia in Sydney, the only change to the side that meekly surrendered the Ashes last week.

The seamer comes in for Ollie Robinson, who has been rested for a clash in which the tourists are playing for pride after three heavy defeats in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne.

Robinson is the only England bowler to have played in all three previous Tests and reportedly pulled up sore after their crushing innings-and-14-run defeat in the third Test in Melbourne.

There was no change to the batting line-up that was skittled for just 68 in their second innings last week, with openers Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley both surviving.

The Sydney Test starts on Wednesday.

England: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

More Stories From Sports

