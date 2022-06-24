UrduPoint.com

Carey, Bowlers Give Australia Consolation ODI Win Over Sri Lanka

Muhammad Rameez Published June 24, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Carey, bowlers give Australia consolation ODI win over Sri Lanka

Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey's unbeaten 45 and inspired bowling helped Australia to a four-wicket consolation win over Sri Lanka in the fifth one-day international on Friday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey's unbeaten 45 and inspired bowling helped Australia to a four-wicket consolation win over Sri Lanka in the fifth one-day international on Friday.

Australia bowled out the hosts for 160, a tricky total on a bowling-friendly Colombo pitch the tourists overhauled with 10.3 overs to spare.

Fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and spinner Matthew Kuhnemann took two wickets each.

Chamika Karunaratne hit a valiant 75 for Sri Lanka, who won the five-match series 3-2 after they had taken an unbeatable lead in the fourth match.

Australia were in trouble at 4-50 when the left-handed Carey and Marnus Labuschagne, who made 31, put on a key stand of 51 to set up the chase.

Teenage left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage took three wickets including David Warner, for 10, and Glenn Maxwell, for 16, but the left-handed Carey kept his calm.

Earlier Sri Lanka slipped to 85-8 before Karunaratne, who improved on his previous ODI best of 44 not out, and debutant Pramod Madushan put on a stubborn stand of 58 for the ninth wicket.

The tourists had quickly rattled the Sri Lankans after Hazlewood removed the openers inside five overs and finished with figures of 2-22.

Charith Asalanka was run out for 14 after a misunderstanding with his partner Kusal Mendis, who made 26 but was out hit wicket off Glenn Maxwell on the next ball.

Kuhnemann, a left-arm spinner, then struck twice in one over including skipper Dasun Shanaka for one as Sri Lanka slipped further to 85-8.

But Karunaratne fought back as he reached his maiden ODI fifty with a boundary off Cummins to celebrate with a fist pump.

Cummins finally got out Karunaratne, who hit eight fours and two sixes in his stay, to wrap up the innings.

In reply, Australia lost skipper Aaron Finch, for nought, off mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana and the in-form Warner.

Medium-pace bowler Madushan got his first international wicket after he sent back Mitchell Marsh for 24.

Wellalage, 19, got Labuschagne out lbw to break the fifth-wicket stand and then bowled Maxwell to raise hopes of another Sri Lankan fightback.

But Carey stood firm alongside Cameron Green, who made an unbeaten 25, as the pair put together 43 runs to steer the team home.

Many Sri Lankan supporters wore Australia's gold and held banners thanking the tourists for visiting the island nation, which is battling an unprecedented economic crisis.

The hosts bounced back from their opening loss to win three in a row to clinch their first ODI series victory against Australia in more than a decade.

The two teams now head to Galle for two Tests starting June 29.

Related Topics

Australia Sri Lanka David Galle Colombo Lead Mitchell Dasun Shanaka Kusal Mendis June Gold From Best

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia allows only Hajj pilgrims to perform ..

Saudi Arabia allows only Hajj pilgrims to perform Umrah

40 seconds ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

1 minute ago
 Tennis: Mallorca ATP results

Tennis: Mallorca ATP results

1 minute ago
 Power shortfall decreases to 250 Megawatt:HESCO sp ..

Power shortfall decreases to 250 Megawatt:HESCO spokesman

1 minute ago
 Boult strikes as England collapse in New Zealand f ..

Boult strikes as England collapse in New Zealand finale

1 minute ago
 EU mission, APTMA discuss GSP Plus

EU mission, APTMA discuss GSP Plus

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.