Central Asia Friendship Bikers Rally Reaches Peshawar
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Central Asia Friendship Bikers rally, en route to Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, was warmly welcomed in Peshawar after starting from Lahore.
The 23-day journey covers approximately 5,000 kilometers and includes 11 bikes and one support vehicle with 15 participants.
Director General KP Culture & Tourism Authority Habibullah Arif, along with other officials, received the bikers and presented them with flowers.
Speaking at the ceremony, the DG said the rally promotes the historic Silk Route and strengthens tourism ties with Central Asian countries.
President of the Motorbike Association of Pakistan, Mukarram Tareen, said that the rally aims to promote tourism, culture, and archaeology, and to project a positive image of Pakistan.
The bikers will continue their journey via Bab-e-Khyber to the Torkham border and into Afghanistan.
APP/fam
