Charsadda Police Operation, Accused Of Killing Father Arrested

Muhammad Rameez 4 seconds ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 01:50 PM

Charsadda police operation, accused of killing father arrested

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Charsadda police in an operation arrested the accused in the murder of his father including an alleged murder with weapon.

Taking the notice of the incident, DPO Charsadda Muhammad Shoaib Khan led by SP Institute Charsadda Sajjad Khan, DSP Khalid Khan, SHO Omarzai Masood Khan and other police officers was formed and handed over the task of arresting the accused.

The investigation team by using modern scientific methods reached to the accused Rashid son of Ravidar, resident of Tarangzai.

Police have recovered 30 bore pistols from his possession.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed his crime.

Further probe was underway.

