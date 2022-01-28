A 387-member Team China boasting 176 athletes, set to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics, will be the largest delegation in the country's history, the Chinese State Council said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) A 387-member Team China boasting 176 athletes, set to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics, will be the largest delegation in the country's history, the Chinese State Council said on Friday.

"China announced a 176-athlete team for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games as its delegation was finalized in Beijing on Jan 27. ... The 387-member delegation was the largest in the history of the Chinese participation in Winter Olympics," the statement read.

Apart from officials, 87 female and 89 male athletes will represent China in the games.

The team includes 78 coaches, 51 of whom are from overseas. According to the statement, 20 athletes are from China's ethnic minority groups, including Tibetans and Uygurs.

The Team China will compete in 104 events of 15 disciplines in all seven Olympic winter sports. The council noted that it will be the first games for 131 Chinese competitors.

The delegation will be headed by Gou Zhongwen, the director of the Chinese General Administration of Sports.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in China across three competition zones in Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou from February 4-20.