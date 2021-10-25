China battles new Covid outbreak with eye on Winter Olympics

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 12:33 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Tens of thousands of people in northern China were placed under strict stay-at-home orders on Monday as authorities sought to stamp out a growing Covid outbreak in the run-up to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Residents of the Chinese capital were also advised not to leave the city unless necessary, although regular transport services out of the city continued as normal.

China reported 39 new cases on Monday, bringing the tally from the latest Delta variant-linked outbreak to more than 100 cases over the past week.

The numbers are extremely low compared with most other places in the world, but China has pursued a zero-case strategy throughout the pandemic and authorities are determined to stamp out the latest outbreak with the Winter Olympics just over 100 days away.

