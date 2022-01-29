UrduPoint.com

China Media Group Releases Multilingual Song For Beijing Winter Olympic

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 29, 2022 | 01:04 PM

China Media Group's Asian and African Broadcasting Department has released a multilingual video song dedicated to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :China Media Group's Asian and African Broadcasting Department has released a multilingual video song dedicated to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The song titled "Together for a Shared Future" has been sung by more than 20 singers from 15 countries, including Pakistan, Japan, Mangolia, Laos, Nepal, Bangladesh, Thailand, Iran and Kenya.

The singers have expressed confidence and hope for the upcoming sporting event against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Launched before the Winter Olympic Games, the video song has images from China, Pakistan, Nepal, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Laos, Bangladesh, Iran, Kenya, Cambodia, Turkey, Malaysian, Philippines and Myanmar. The song in Chinese, urdu, English, Persian, Indonesian, Nepalese, Mongolian, Cambodian, Turkish and Malaysian languages expresses people's expectations and best wishes for the upcoming Games.

The video can be found on China Media Group's numerous platforms at home and abroad.

