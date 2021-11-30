UrduPoint.com

China Says Omicron Will 'lead To Challenges' For Winter Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 46 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 01:40 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :China warned Tuesday that the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus would cause challenges in hosting next February's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"I think it will definitely lead to challenges linked to prevention and control," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, adding that Beijing "appreciates the efforts by South Africa in offering timely information" on the variant.

