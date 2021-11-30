China says Omicron will 'lead to challenges' for Winter Olympics

China warned Tuesday that the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus would cause challenges in hosting next February's Winter Olympics in Beijing

"I think it will definitely lead to challenges linked to prevention and control," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, adding that Beijing "appreciates the efforts by South Africa in offering timely information" on the variant.