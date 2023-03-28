Christchurch washout hits Sri Lanka World Cup hopes

Sri Lanka's hopes of securing automatic qualification for the World Cup took a major blow on Tuesday when heavy rain and gusting winds forced the second one-day international against New Zealand to be abandoned without a ball being bowled

Christchurch, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Sri Lanka's hopes of securing automatic qualification for the World Cup took a major blow on Tuesday when heavy rain and gusting winds forced the second one-day international against New Zealand to be abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Steady rain meant the covers stayed on all day at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with organisers calling the match off at 1630 local time (0330 GMT) with more showers forecast.

As a result the two teams split the points which further damages Sri Lanka's designs on a place in the top eight of the Super League, who automatically qualify for the World Cup in India in October and November.

Having also lost the first ODI in the three-match series, Sri Lanka are now ninth in the table with 82 points, six points behind West Indies.