Clermont Name Gibbes As Successor To Azema

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Clermont name Gibbes as successor to Azema

ClermontFerrand (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Clermont announced the appointment Thursday of former All Black Jono Gibbes as the Top 14 club's replacement for departing head coach Franck Azema.

Gibbes will leave his job at La Rochelle at the end of the season to take over from Azema, who is stepping down in order to take up the same role at Montpellier.

Azema, whose contract was due to run until 2023, revealed his exit plans in February. He has been with Clermont for 11 seasons, first as assistant to Vern Cotter and then, since 2014, as head coach.

Gibbes, 44, will return to Clermont in July on a three-year deal, the club said.

He was the forwards coach at Clermont from 2014-17 and helped the club win the French title in his final season.

