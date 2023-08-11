Commissioner inaugurates Independence Day Sports Festival

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon inaugurated Pakistan Independence Day Sports Festival here on Friday.

The festival will continue for two days from August 13 to August 14, according to a communique.

Rotary Club Director Muhammad Faiz Qadwai was also present on the occasion.

Commissioner's Sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Shahida Parveen Kayani, Begum Asma Ali Shah, Syed Imran Ali Shah, Muhammad Zubair Bavija, Muhammad Asif Makkai, Huma Ikramullah, Ali Haider, Muhammad Altaf and others were present on this occasion.

On August 13 from 5 to 7pm girls and boys basketball matches will be held at Aram Bagh. Governor Rotary Club Muhammad Hanif Khan will be the chief guest, while on August 13 exhibition cricket match will be held at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium.

The special guest will be Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon while on August 14, the shooting ball exhibition match will be held at the only sports shooting ball court Korangi, where the special guest will be the chairman of Shamsi academy, Khalid Jameel Shamsi.