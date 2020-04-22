UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Gores Pamplona Bull-run

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:36 AM

Coronavirus gores Pamplona bull-run

Spain's best-known bull running festival in the northern town of Pamplona has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Pamplona city hall said Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ):Spain's best-known bull running festival in the northern town of Pamplona has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Pamplona city hall said Tuesday.

Hundreds of thousands of people typically attend the centuries-old San Fermin celebration, which sees half-tonne fighting bulls chase hundreds of daredevils, many wearing traditional white shirts and scarves, though the narrow streets of the city each morning.

Pamplona's municipal council decided to call off the event, held each year between July 6 and 14, because "the fight against COVID-19 has become a global priority and there is no other possible option for such massive festivities," a statement said.

People flock to the city from all over the world to test their bravery and enjoy the festival's mix of round-the-clock parties, religious processions and concerts.

Sixteen people have been killed in the bull runs since officials began keeping track in 1910.

The last death was in 2009 when a 27-year-old Spaniard was gored in the neck, heart and lungs.

The San Fermin festival dates back to medieval times and was immortalised in Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises".

COVID-19 has killed almost 21,300 people so far in Spain, the third-highest official toll after the United States and Italy.

The pandemic has also forced the suspension or postponement of major events such as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Coachella music festival in southern California, and the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland.

Related Topics

World Music Pamplona Tokyo San Spain Italy United States Switzerland July 2020 Olympics Event All From Jazz Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons number of prisoner ..

11 minutes ago

Postponement of Expo 2020 would give time to refle ..

26 minutes ago

Noble deeds of our front-liners will go down to an ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support f ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

2 hours ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.