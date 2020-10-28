UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Case Ronaldo Left Out By Juventus For Barcelona Game

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:25 PM

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been left off Juventus' team for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Barcelona in Turin, two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus

Turin, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been left off Juventus' team for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Barcelona in Turin, two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 35-year-old, the top scorer in the history of the competition with 130 goals, needed to test negative 24 hours before the game against his great rival Lionel Messi's Spanish team.

The two footballing legends will now all being well meet in the reverse Group G fixture in Barcelona on December 8.

