Covid Hero Mbanda Among Four Italy Changes For France Trip

Thu 26th November 2020

Covid hero Mbanda among four Italy changes for France trip

Volunteer ambulance driver Maxime Mbanda was among four changes in Italy's side to head to France in the Autumn Nations Cup this weekend, head coach Franco Smith announced on Thursday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Volunteer ambulance driver Maxime Mbanda was among four changes in Italy's side to head to France in the Autumn Nations Cup this weekend, head coach Franco Smith announced on Thursday.

Flanker Mbanda, who received one of his country's highest awards for his efforts during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, comes into a re-organised back-row with Jake Polledri injured and Sebastian Negri out.

South African-born Johan Meyer is given the openside flanker shirt as Braam Steyn moves across to No 8 for Saturday's trip to the Stade de France.

Treviso's Luca Sperandio replaces Mattia Bellini on the left wing while uncapped lock Cristian Stoian and back-rower Michele Lamaro are named on the bench.

The Azzurri sit in third in Group B of the tournament after being given a walkover bonus-point win over Fiji after the Pacific Islanders recorded virus cases among their squad.

Earlier, les Bleus were forced to name 11 uncapped players in their matchday squad as they look to book a place in next weekend's final.

Italy (15-1) Matteo Minozzi; Jacopo Trulla, Marco Zanon, Carlo Canna, Luca Sperandio; Paolo Garbisi, Marcello Violi; Braam Steyn, Johan Meyer, Maxime Mbanda, Niccolo Cannone, Marco Lazzaroni, Giosue Zilocchi, Luca Bigi (capt), Danilo FischettiReplacements: Leonardo Ghiraldini, Simone Ferrari, Pietro Ceccarelli, Cristian Stoian, Michele Lamaro, Stephen Varney, Tommaso Allan, Federico MoriCoach: Franco Smith (RSA)

