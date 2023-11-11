Cricket: Australia v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard in the World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh in Pune on Saturday

Pune, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Scoreboard in the World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh in Pune on Saturday:

Bangladesh

Tanzid Hasan c and b Abbott 36

Liton Das c Labuschagne b Zampa 36

Najmul Hossain Shanto run out (Labuschagne/Inglis) 45

Towhid Hridoy c Labuschagne b Stoinis 74

Mahmudullah run out (Labuschagne) 32

Mushfiqur Rahim c Cummins b Zampa 21

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Cummins b Abbott 29

Nasum Ahmed run out (Abbott) 7

Mahedi Hasan not out 2

Taskin Ahmed not out 0

Extras (lb10, nb2, w12) 24

Total (8 wkts, 50 overs) 306

Did not bat: Mustafizur Rahman

Fall of wickets: 1-76 (Tanzid), 2-106 (Liton), 3-170 (Najmul), 4-214 (Mahmudullah), 5-251 (Mushfiqur), 6-286 (Hridoy), 7-303 (Mehidy), 8-304 (Nasum)

Bowling: Hazlewood 7-1-21-0; Cummins 8-0-56-0 (4w); Abbott 10-0-61-2 (1nb); Marsh 4-0-48-0 (1nb, 2w); Zampa 10-0-32-2; Head 6-0-33-0; Stoinis 5-0-45-1 (2w)

Australia

T.

Head b Taskin 10

D. Warner c Najmul b Mustafizur 53

M. Marsh not out 177

S. Smith not out 63

Extras (w4) 4

Total (2 wkts, 44.5 overs) 307

Did not bat: M Labuschagne, J Inglis, M Stoinis, S Abbott, P Cummins, A Zampa, J Hazlewood

Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Head), 2-132 (Warner)

Bowling: Taskin 10-0-61-1 (1w); Mahedi 9-0-38-0 (1w); Nasum 10-0-85-0 (1w); Mehidy 6-0-47-0; Mustafizur 9.4-1-76-1 (1w)

result: Australia won by eight wickets

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Marais Erasmus (RSA)

tv Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)