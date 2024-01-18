Cricket: Australia V Pakistan 2nd Test Scoreboard
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Melbourne, Dec 28 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :Scoreboard at the end of Pakistan's first innings on day three of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Thursday: Australia 1st innings 318 (M.
Labuschagne 63, U. Khawaja 42; Aamer Jamal 3-64) Pakistan 1st innings (overnight 194-6) Abdullah Shafique c&b Cummins 62 Imam-ul-Haq c Labuschagne b Lyon 10 Shan Masood c Marsh b Lyon 54 Babar Azam b Cummins 1 Saud Shakeel b Hazlewood 9 Mohammad Rizwan c Warner b Cummins 42 Agha Salman c Carey b Cummins 5 Aamer Jamal not out 33 Shaheen Shah Afridi lbw Lyon 21 Hasan Ali b Cummins 2 M.
Hamza st Carey b Lyon 2 Extras (b8, lb7, nb3 w5) 23 Total (all out; 73.5 overs) 264 Fall of wickets: 1-34 (Haq), 2-124 (Shafique), 3-131 (Azam), 4-147 (Masood), 5-151 (Shakeel), 6-170 (Salman), 7-215 (Rizwan), 8-240 (Afridi), 9-255 (Ali), 10-264 (Hamza) Bowling: Mitchell Starc 16-3-69-0, Josh Hazlewood 16-5-43-1, Pat Cummins 20-1-48-5, Nathan Lyon 18.5-2-73-4, Mitchell Marsh 3-0-16-0 Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Joel Wilson (WIS)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan look to end World Cup jinx against India in front of 120,000 fans12 minutes ago
-
Elgar bids to bow out on winning note and seal series win12 minutes ago
-
Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win matches in National T20 Tournament1 hour ago
-
Foulkes approved as replacement for Hekmat in NZ squad4 hours ago
-
Umm-e-Hani ruled out of National T20 Tournament due to injury4 hours ago
-
Hazlewood, Head put Australia in command against West Indies5 hours ago
-
Swiatek survives epic to make Australian Open third round6 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - collated20 hours ago
-
Zone-VI Blues beat Zone-IV Greens by 7 wickets20 hours ago
-
Djokovic confronts heckler as he battles through at Australian Open20 hours ago
-
19th Cholistan Rally to start from Feb 2020 hours ago
-
Babar, Fakhar move up in ICC Rankings22 hours ago