Cricket: Australia V Pakistan 2nd Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Cricket: Australia v Pakistan 2nd Test scoreboard

Melbourne, Dec 28 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :Scoreboard at the end of Pakistan's first innings on day three of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Thursday: Australia 1st innings 318 (M.

Labuschagne 63, U. Khawaja 42; Aamer Jamal 3-64) Pakistan 1st innings (overnight 194-6) Abdullah Shafique c&b Cummins 62 Imam-ul-Haq c Labuschagne b Lyon 10 Shan Masood c Marsh b Lyon 54 Babar Azam b Cummins 1 Saud Shakeel b Hazlewood 9 Mohammad Rizwan c Warner b Cummins 42 Agha Salman c Carey b Cummins 5 Aamer Jamal not out 33 Shaheen Shah Afridi lbw Lyon 21 Hasan Ali b Cummins 2 M.

Hamza st Carey b Lyon 2 Extras (b8, lb7, nb3 w5) 23 Total (all out; 73.5 overs) 264 Fall of wickets: 1-34 (Haq), 2-124 (Shafique), 3-131 (Azam), 4-147 (Masood), 5-151 (Shakeel), 6-170 (Salman), 7-215 (Rizwan), 8-240 (Afridi), 9-255 (Ali), 10-264 (Hamza) Bowling: Mitchell Starc 16-3-69-0, Josh Hazlewood 16-5-43-1, Pat Cummins 20-1-48-5, Nathan Lyon 18.5-2-73-4, Mitchell Marsh 3-0-16-0 Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Joel Wilson (WIS)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

