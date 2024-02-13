Cricket: Australia v West Indies 3rd T20 score

Perth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Brief scores from the third and final T20 international between Australia and the West Indies in Perth on Tuesday:

West Indies 220-6 in 20 overs (A. Russell 71, S. Rutherford 67 not out, R.

Chase 37; X. Bartlett 2-37) v Australia 183-5 off 20 overs (D. Warner 81, T. David 41 not out; R. Chase 2-19, R. Shepherd 2-31)

result: West Indies win by 37 runs

Series: Australia win 2-1

Toss: West Indies