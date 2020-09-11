Cricket: England v Australia 1st ODI scoreboard

First innings scoreboard in the first one-day international between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ):First innings scoreboard in the first one-day international between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday: Australia D.

Warner b Archer 6 A. Finch c Buttler b Wood 16 M. Stoinis c Buttler b Wood 43 M. Labuschagne lbw b Rashid 21 M. Marsh lbw b Wood 73 A. Carey c Billings b Rashid 10 G. Maxwell b Archer 77 P. Cummins c Morgan b Archer 9 M.

Starc not out 19 A. Zampa c and b Woakes 5 J.

Hazlewood not out 0 Extras (b8, lb2, w5) 15 Total (9 wkts, 50 overs) 294 Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Warner), 2-43 (Finch), 3-80 (Stoinis), 4-103 (Labuschagne), 5-123 (Carey), 6-249 (Maxwell), 7-259 (Cummins), 8-273 (Marsh), 9-288 (Zampa) Bowling: Woakes 10-0-59-1 (1w); Archer 10-0-57-3 (3w); Wood 10-0-54-3 (1w); Moeen 10-0-59-0; Rashid 10-0-55-2 England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wkt), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood Toss: England Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), David Millns (ENG) TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)afp