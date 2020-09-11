UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: England V Australia 1st ODI Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:14 PM

Cricket: England v Australia 1st ODI scoreboard

First innings scoreboard in the first one-day international between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ):First innings scoreboard in the first one-day international between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday: Australia D.

Warner b Archer 6 A. Finch c Buttler b Wood 16 M. Stoinis c Buttler b Wood 43 M. Labuschagne lbw b Rashid 21 M. Marsh lbw b Wood 73 A. Carey c Billings b Rashid 10 G. Maxwell b Archer 77 P. Cummins c Morgan b Archer 9 M.

Starc not out 19 A. Zampa c and b Woakes 5 J.

Hazlewood not out 0 Extras (b8, lb2, w5) 15 Total (9 wkts, 50 overs) 294 Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Warner), 2-43 (Finch), 3-80 (Stoinis), 4-103 (Labuschagne), 5-123 (Carey), 6-249 (Maxwell), 7-259 (Cummins), 8-273 (Marsh), 9-288 (Zampa) Bowling: Woakes 10-0-59-1 (1w); Archer 10-0-57-3 (3w); Wood 10-0-54-3 (1w); Moeen 10-0-59-0; Rashid 10-0-55-2 England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wkt), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood Toss: England Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), David Millns (ENG) TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)afp

Related Topics

Australia Rashid Jos David Billings Sam Billings Richard Kettleborough Michael Gough Chris Broad Old Trafford TV P

Recent Stories

Glowing tributes paid to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali ..

56 minutes ago

Pompeo, Afghan negotiators converge on Qatar for p ..

56 minutes ago

France says Covid crisis 'worsening', aims to avoi ..

56 minutes ago

US Should Develop 'Khashoggi Sanctions' to Protect ..

56 minutes ago

Maxwell and Marsh rally Australia against England ..

58 minutes ago

US backs Taliban release amid French, Australian c ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.