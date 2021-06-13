Cricket: England v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the end of England's second innings on the fourth day of the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston on Sunday: England 1st Innings 303 (D Lawrence 81 no, R Burns 81; T Boult 4-85, M Henry 3-78) New Zealand 1st Innings 388 (W Young 82, D Conway 80, R Taylor 80; S Broad 4-48) England 2nd Innings (overnight: 122-9) R.

Burns c Latham b Henry 0 D. Sibley c Mitchell b Henry 8 Z. Crawley lbw b Henry 17 J. Root c Blundell b Patel 11 O. Pope lbw b Wagner 23 D. Lawrence c Blundell b Wagner 0 J. Bracey b Patel 8 O. Stone c Blundell b Wagner 15 M.

Wood c Blundell b Wagner 29 S. Broad b Boult 1 J.

Anderson not out 0 Extras (b5, lb4, nb1) 10 Total (all out, 41.1 overs, 179 mins) 122 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Burns), 2-17 (Sibley), 3-30 (Crawley), 4-58 (Pope), 5-58 (Lawrence), 6-71 (Bracey), 7-76 (Root), 8-120 (Wood), 9-121 (Broad), 10-122 (Stone) Bowling: Henry 12-2-36-3; Boult 10.1-2-34-2; Wagner 10-1-18-3 (1nb); Patel 9-4-25-2; New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wkt), Daryl Mitchell, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult Match position: New Zealand need 38 to win Toss: England Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG).