Cricket: Fastest ODI Hundreds
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 25, 2023 | 08:57 PM
Fastest overall ODI hundreds after Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday hit the fastest century in a World Cup game (total runs, balls to reach 100, name, match, venue, season)
149 31 AB de Villiers South Africa v West Indies Johannesburg 18/01/2015
131 not out 36 C. Anderson New Zealand v West Indies Queenstown 01/01/2014
102 37 Shahid Afridi Pakistan v Sri Lanka Nairobi 04/10/1996
106 40 G. Maxwell Australia v Netherlands New Delhi 25/10/2023
101 not out 41 Asif Khan UAE v Nepal Kirtipur 16/03/2023
147 not out 44 M. Boucher South Africa v Zimbabwe Potchefstroom 20/09/2006
117 45 B. Lara West Indies v Bangladesh Dhaka 09/10/1999
102 45 Shahid Afridi Pakistan v India Kanpur 15/04/2005
104 46 J.
Ryder New Zealand v West Indies Queenstown 01/01/2014
116 not out 46 J. Buttler England v Pakistan Dubai 20/11/2015
162 not out 47 J. Buttler England v Netherlands Amstelveen 17/06/2022
134 48 S. Jayasuriya Sri Lanka v Pakistan Singapore 02/04/1996
106 49 A. Markram South Africa v Sri Lanka New Delhi 07/10/2023
110 not out 50 J. Buttler England v Pakistan Southampton 11/05/2019
113 50 K. O'Brien Ireland v England Bengaluru 02/03/2011