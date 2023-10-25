Cricket: Fastest ODI hundreds

Fastest overall ODI hundreds after Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday hit the fastest century in a World Cup game (total runs, balls to reach 100, name, match, venue, season)

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Fastest overall ODI hundreds after Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday hit the fastest century in a World Cup game (total runs, balls to reach 100, name, match, venue, season):

149 31 AB de Villiers South Africa v West Indies Johannesburg 18/01/2015

131 not out 36 C. Anderson New Zealand v West Indies Queenstown 01/01/2014

102 37 Shahid Afridi Pakistan v Sri Lanka Nairobi 04/10/1996

106 40 G. Maxwell Australia v Netherlands New Delhi 25/10/2023

101 not out 41 Asif Khan UAE v Nepal Kirtipur 16/03/2023

147 not out 44 M. Boucher South Africa v Zimbabwe Potchefstroom 20/09/2006

117 45 B. Lara West Indies v Bangladesh Dhaka 09/10/1999

102 45 Shahid Afridi Pakistan v India Kanpur 15/04/2005

104 46 J.

Ryder New Zealand v West Indies Queenstown 01/01/2014

116 not out 46 J. Buttler England v Pakistan Dubai 20/11/2015

162 not out 47 J. Buttler England v Netherlands Amstelveen 17/06/2022

134 48 S. Jayasuriya Sri Lanka v Pakistan Singapore 02/04/1996

106 49 A. Markram South Africa v Sri Lanka New Delhi 07/10/2023

110 not out 50 J. Buttler England v Pakistan Southampton 11/05/2019

113 50 K. O'Brien Ireland v England Bengaluru 02/03/2011