Open Menu

Cricket: Fastest ODI Hundreds

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 25, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Cricket: Fastest ODI hundreds

Fastest overall ODI hundreds after Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday hit the fastest century in a World Cup game (total runs, balls to reach 100, name, match, venue, season)

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Fastest overall ODI hundreds after Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday hit the fastest century in a World Cup game (total runs, balls to reach 100, name, match, venue, season):

149 31 AB de Villiers South Africa v West Indies Johannesburg 18/01/2015

131 not out 36 C. Anderson New Zealand v West Indies Queenstown 01/01/2014

102 37 Shahid Afridi Pakistan v Sri Lanka Nairobi 04/10/1996

106 40 G. Maxwell Australia v Netherlands New Delhi 25/10/2023

101 not out 41 Asif Khan UAE v Nepal Kirtipur 16/03/2023

147 not out 44 M. Boucher South Africa v Zimbabwe Potchefstroom 20/09/2006

117 45 B. Lara West Indies v Bangladesh Dhaka 09/10/1999

102 45 Shahid Afridi Pakistan v India Kanpur 15/04/2005

104 46 J.

Ryder New Zealand v West Indies Queenstown 01/01/2014

116 not out 46 J. Buttler England v Pakistan Dubai 20/11/2015

162 not out 47 J. Buttler England v Netherlands Amstelveen 17/06/2022

134 48 S. Jayasuriya Sri Lanka v Pakistan Singapore 02/04/1996

106 49 A. Markram South Africa v Sri Lanka New Delhi 07/10/2023

110 not out 50 J. Buttler England v Pakistan Southampton 11/05/2019

113 50 K. O'Brien Ireland v England Bengaluru 02/03/2011

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahid Afridi Century World Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka UAE Dubai Queenstown Dhaka Kanpur New Delhi Nairobi Singapore Potchefstroom Johannesburg Southampton Anderson Ireland South Africa Zimbabwe Netherlands Nepal AB De Villiers New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

2 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

9 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

10 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports