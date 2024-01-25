Cricket: India v England 1st Test scoreboard

Hyderabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Scoreboard after England's first innings on the opening day of the first Test against India in Hyderabad on Thursday:

England 1st innings

Z. Crawley c Siraj b Ashwin 20

B. Duckett lbw b Ashwin 35

O. Pope c Rohit b Jadeja 1

J. Root c Bumrah b Jadeja 29

J. Bairstow b Axar 37

B. Stokes b Bumrah 70

B. Foakes c Bharat b Patel 4

R. Ahmed c Bharat b Bumrah 13

T. Hartley b Jadeja 23

M.

Wood b Ashwin 11

J. Leach not out 0

Extras (lb1, nb2) 3

Total (all out, 64.3 overs) 246

Fall of wickets: 1-55 (Duckett), 2-58 (Pope), 3-60 (Crawley), 4-121 (Bairstow), 5-125 (Root), 6-137 (Foakes), 7-155 (Ahmed), 8-193 (Hartley), 9-234 (Wood), 10-246 (Stokes)

Bowling: Bumrah 8.3-1-28-2, Siraj 4-0-28-0 (nb1), Jadeja 18-4-88-3 (nb1), Ashwin 21-1-68-3, Axar 13-1-33-2

Toss: England

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

tv Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)