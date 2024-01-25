Cricket: India V England 1st Test Scoreboard
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 25, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Hyderabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Scoreboard after England's first innings on the opening day of the first Test against India in Hyderabad on Thursday:
England 1st innings
Z. Crawley c Siraj b Ashwin 20
B. Duckett lbw b Ashwin 35
O. Pope c Rohit b Jadeja 1
J. Root c Bumrah b Jadeja 29
J. Bairstow b Axar 37
B. Stokes b Bumrah 70
B. Foakes c Bharat b Patel 4
R. Ahmed c Bharat b Bumrah 13
T. Hartley b Jadeja 23
M.
Wood b Ashwin 11
J. Leach not out 0
Extras (lb1, nb2) 3
Total (all out, 64.3 overs) 246
Fall of wickets: 1-55 (Duckett), 2-58 (Pope), 3-60 (Crawley), 4-121 (Bairstow), 5-125 (Root), 6-137 (Foakes), 7-155 (Ahmed), 8-193 (Hartley), 9-234 (Wood), 10-246 (Stokes)
Bowling: Bumrah 8.3-1-28-2, Siraj 4-0-28-0 (nb1), Jadeja 18-4-88-3 (nb1), Ashwin 21-1-68-3, Axar 13-1-33-2
Toss: England
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)
tv Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)
Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
