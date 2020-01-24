UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: South Africa V England 4th Test Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:41 PM

Cricket: South Africa v England 4th Test scores

Brief scores at tea on the first day of the fourth and final Test between South Africa and England at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at tea on the first day of the fourth and final Test between South Africa and England at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday: England, first innings, 100-0 (Z. Crawley 57 not out, D. Sibley 39 not out) Match situation: England are 100 for no wickets in the first inningsToss: England

Related Topics

South Africa

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.