Cricket: South Africa v England 4th Test scores

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at tea on the first day of the fourth and final Test between South Africa and England at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday: England, first innings, 100-0 (Z. Crawley 57 not out, D. Sibley 39 not out) Match situation: England are 100 for no wickets in the first inningsToss: England