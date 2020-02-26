UrduPoint.com
Cricket: Sri Lanka V West Indies ODI Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 10:56 PM

Cricket: Sri Lanka v West Indies ODI scoreboard

Final scoreboard of the second one-day international between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Hambantota on Wednesday

Hambantota, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Final scoreboard of the second one-day international between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Hambantota on Wednesday: Sri Lanka A.

Fernando c Paul b Joseph 127 D. Karunaratne c Allen b Cottrell 1 K. Perera c Hope b Cottrell 0 K. Mendis c Hope b Joseph 119 T. Perera b Cottrell 36 A. Mathews b Joseph 1 D. de Silva b Cottrell 12 W.

Hasaranga run out (Hope/Cottrell) 17 I. Udana not out 17 Extras (lb3, w10, nb2) 15 Total (8 wickets, 50 overs) 345 Did not bat: L. Sandakan, N. Pradeep Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Karunaratne), 2-9 (K.

Perera), 3-248 (K. Perera), 4-271 (Fernando), 5-274 (Mathews), 6-303 (De Silva), 7-316 (T. Perera), 8-345 (Hasaranga) Bowling: Cottrell 10-0-67-4 (w4), Holder 8-0-59-0 (w2, nb1), Jospeh 10-0-57-3 (w3), Allen 6-0-37-0, Paul 7-0-62-0 (w1), Chase 6-0-31-0, Pollard 3-0-29-0 (nb1) West Indies (target 346) S.

Hope c Karunaratne b Mathews 51 S. Ambris run out (Mathews/Udana) 17 D. Bravo c Dhananjaya b Hasaranga 16 R. Chase b Sandakan 20 N. Pooran c Mathews b Sandakan 31 K. Pollard b Hasaranga 0 J. Holder b Hasaranga 3 K.

Paul b Pradeep 21 F. Allen c T. Perera b Sandakan 17 A. Joseph b Pradeep 0 S. Cottrell not out 0 Extras (lb1, w6, nb1) 8 Total (all out, 39.1 overs) 184 Fall of wickets: 1-64 (Ambris), 2-83 (Hope), 3-93 (Bravo), 4-130 (Chase), 5-131 (Pollard), 6-137 (Holder), 7-158 (Pooran), 8-184 (Paul), 9-184 (Pradeep), 10-184 (Joseph) Bowling: Pradeep 6-0-37-2 (w1), T.

Perera 5-0-18-0, Udana 4-0-21-0 (w1), Mathews 5-0-20-1, Hasaranga 10-0-30-3, Sandakan 9.1-0-57-3 (nb1, w4) Toss: West Indies result: Sri Lanka won by 161 runs Series: Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 2-0 Umpires: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

