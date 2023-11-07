Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Mumbai today with a thrilling match between Australia and Afghanistan. Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, will host the 39th match of CWC '23 on 7 November 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afghanistan at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

Australia and Afghanistan qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Australia lost to India and South Africa and won against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and England in this tournament. On the other hand, Afghanistan lost in CWC '23 against Bangladesh, India, and New Zealand and defeated England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands. Both teams can qualify for the semifinals based on their last two matches' performance. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past Australia Vs. Afghanistan Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how Australia and Afghanistan performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 39th match?

Australia and Afghanistan faced each other in three One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia won all.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

Australia Past ODI Records

Australia played 985 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 596 with a 60.5 winning percentage. Team Australia is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39.

Afghanistan Past ODI Records

Afghanistan played 152 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 73 with a 49.66 winning percentage. Team Afghanistan is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39.

Australia Vs. Afghanistan Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how Australia and Afghanistan performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 starts?

Australia played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups, and England lifted the Cricket World Cup trophy in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015. On the other hand, Afghanistan played only two Cricket World Cups and ended up in the First Round each time.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of Australia and Afghanistan.

Australia in Past Cricket World Cups

Australia played 94 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 69 with a 74.73 win percentage. Team Australia showed tremendous performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform excellent cricket this time.

Afghanistan in Past Cricket World Cups

Afghanistan played 15 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won one with a 6.66 win percentage. Team Afghanistan showed average performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

Australia Vs. Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches Australia and Afghanistan played in this tournament.

Australia in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Australia played its CWC '23 first match against India. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Australia was all-out at 199 runs in the last over. India chased the target at four wickets in the 42nd over and won the match by six wickets with 52 balls left.

Australia faced South Africa in its Cricket World Cup 2023 second match. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 311 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Australia was all out at 117 runs in the 41st over. South Africa won the match by 134 runs.

Australia's third match in Cricket World Cup 2023 was against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka was all out at 209 runs in the 44th over. Australia chased the target in the 36th over, winning the match by five wickets with 88 balls left.

The 4th Cricket World Cup 2023 match of Australia was against Pakistan. Team Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia scored 367 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Team Pakistan was all out at 305 runs in the 46th over. Australia won the match by 62 runs.

Australia's 5th match in Cricket World Cup 2023 was against the Netherlands. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 399 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out in 21 overs, scoring 90 runs. Australia won the match by 309 runs.

Australia played its 6th match in Cricket World Cup 2023 against New Zealand. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia was all out at 388 runs in the last over. New Zealand made 383 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Australia won the match by five runs.

Australia faced England in its 7th CWC 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Australia scored 286 runs and was all out in the last over. England's team was all-out in the second last over, scoring 253 runs. Australia won the match by 33 runs.

Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup 2023

Afghanistan played its CWC '23 first match against Bangladesh. Team Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Afghanistan was all out at 156 runs in the 38th over. Bangladesh chased the target at the loss of four wickets and won the match by six wickets with 92 balls left.

Afghanistan's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against India. Team Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Afghanistan scored 272 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs.

India chased the target in 35 overs, winning the match by eight wickets with 90 balls left.

Team Afghanistan faced England in its third CWC 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Afghanistan was all out at 284 runs in the last over. England was all out at 215 runs in the 41st over. Afghanistan won the match by 69 runs.

The 4th CWC 2023 match of Afghanistan was against New Zealand. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team New Zealand scored 288 runs at the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. Afghanistan was all-out at 139 runs in the 35th over. New Zealand won the match by 149 runs.

Afghanistan faced Pakistan in its 5th cricket World Cup 2023 match. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Pakistan scored 282 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Afghanistan chased the target in the second last over, winning the match by eight wickets with six balls left.

Afghanistan's 6th Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Sri Lanka. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Sri Lanka was all-out at 241 runs in the last over. Afghanistan chased the target in the 46th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 28 balls left.

Afghanistan faced the Netherlands in its 7th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Netherlands scored 179 runs and was all out in the 47th over. Afghanistan chased the target in the 32nd over, winning the match by seven wickets.

Australia Vs. Afghanistan in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of the Australia and Afghanistan teams. Both teams played seven matches in this tournament.

Australia in CWC '23 Points Table

Australia is in the 3rd position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with ten points and a +0.924 Net Run Rate.

Afghanistan in CWC '23 Points Table

Afghanistan is currently in the 6th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with eight points and a -0.330 Net Run Rate.

Australia Vs. Afghanistan ODI Rankings

Australia has a better position and higher ranking than Afghanistan in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for the Australia and Afghanistan teams.

Australia in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Australia is currently in the 2nd position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 4318 points and a 114 rating according to its performance in the past 38 matches.

Afghanistan in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Afghanistan is currently in the 9th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 2408 points and an 86 rating according to its performance in the past 28 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afghanistan Squads

The following are the playing 11 of Australia and Afghanistan for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39.

Playing 11 of Australia in CWC '23 Match 39

The playing 11 of the Australia Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 will be among the following players.

Pat Cummins (Captain)

Steve Smith

Alex Carey

Josh Inglis

Sean Abbott

Ashton Agar

Cameron Green

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head

Mitch Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Marcus Stoinis

David Warner

Adam Zampa

Mitchell Starc

Team Australia CWC '23 Match 39 Key Players

David Warner is the 4th best batter in the ICC ODI batting rankings. Josh Hazlewood is the 2nd best ODI bowler at the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, and Adam Zampa is in 9th place. Furthermore, Glenn Maxwell is the 8th best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of Afghanistan in CWC '23 Match 39

The playing 11 of the Afghanistan Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 will be among the following players.

Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Ibrahim Zadran

Riaz Hassan

Rahmat Shah

Najibullah Zadran

Mohammad Nabi

Ikram Alikhil

Azmatullah Omarzai

Rashid Khan

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Noor Ahmad

Fazalhaq Farooq

Abdul Rahman

Naveen ul Haq

Team Afghanistan CWC '23 Match 39 Key Players

Rashid Khan is the 6th best bowler in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, Mujeeb ur Rahman is in 8th place, and Mohammad Nabi is in 10th place. Furthermore, Mohammad Nabi is the 2nd best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings, and Rashid Khan is in the 4th place.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afghanistan?

Team Australia has better stats than Afghanistan in head-to-head matches, past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, the current tournament, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team Australia will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard to achieve a better position at the CWC 2023 Points Table.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afghanistan LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afghanistan on 7 November 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 39 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.