Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Ahmedabad today with a thrilling match between South Africa and Afghanistan. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India, will host the 42nd match of CWC '23 on 10 November 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

South Africa and Afghanistan qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. South Africa won against Sri Lanka, Australia, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand and lost against the Netherlands and India. On the other hand, Afghanistan lost in CWC '23 against Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, and Australia and defeated England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past South Africa Vs. Afghanistan Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how South Africa and Afghanistan performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 42nd match?

South Africa and Afghanistan faced each other in one One Day International match before the Cricket World Cup 2023, and South Africa won it.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

South Africa Past ODI Records

South Africa played 659 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 402 with a 63.00 winning percentage. Team South Africa has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 42nd match.

Afghanistan Past ODI Records

Afghanistan played 152 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 73 with a 49.66 winning percentage. Team Afghanistan is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42.

South Africa Vs. Afghanistan Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how South Africa and Afghanistan performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 starts?

South Africa played in the 8 Cricket World Cups and reached the semifinals in 1992, 1999, 2007, and 2015. On the other hand, Afghanistan played only two Cricket World Cups and ended up in the First Round each time.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of South Africa and Afghanistan.

South Africa in Past Cricket World Cups

South Africa played 64 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 38 with a 61.9 win percentage. Team South Africa played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Afghanistan in Past Cricket World Cups

Afghanistan played 15 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won one with a 6.66 win percentage. Team Afghanistan showed average performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

South Africa Vs. Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches South Africa and Afghanistan played in this tournament.

South Africa in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team South Africa faced Sri Lanka in its first CWC '23 match. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 428 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Sri Lanka was all out at 326 runs in the 45th over. South Africa won the match by 102 runs.

South Africa faced Australia in its Cricket World Cup 2023 second match. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 311 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Australia was all out at 117 runs in the 41st over. South Africa won the match by 134 runs.

South Africa played its Cricket World Cup 2023 third match against the Netherlands. South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Netherlands scored 245 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 43 overs as the overs were restricted because the rain interrupted play. South Africa was all out at the second last ball, and the Netherlands won the match by 38 runs.

South Africa's 4th CWC 2023 match was against England. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team South Africa scored 399 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Team England was all out at 170 runs in the 22nd over. South Africa won the match by 229 runs.

South Africa faced Bangladesh in its fifth Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Team South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 382 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Bangladesh was all out in the 47th over after scoring 233 runs. South Africa won the match by 149 runs.

South Africa's 6th Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Pakistan. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Pakistan was all out at 270 runs in the 47th over. South Africa chased the target in the 48th over, winning the match by one wicket with 16 balls left.

South Africa faced New Zealand in its 7th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 357 runs at the loss of four wickets in 50 overs. Team New Zealand was all out in the 36th over after scoring 167 runs. South Africa won the match by 190 runs.

South Africa's 8th CWC'23 match was against India. India won the toss and decided to bat first. Team India scored 326 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. South African team was all-out at 83 runs in the 28th over. India won the match by 243 runs.

Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup 2023

Afghanistan played its CWC '23 first match against Bangladesh. Team Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Afghanistan was all out at 156 runs in the 38th over. Bangladesh chased the target at the loss of four wickets and won the match by six wickets with 92 balls left.

Afghanistan's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against India. Team Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Afghanistan scored 272 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. India chased the target in 35 overs, winning the match by eight wickets with 90 balls left.

Team Afghanistan faced England in its third CWC 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Afghanistan was all out at 284 runs in the last over. England was all out at 215 runs in the 41st over. Afghanistan won the match by 69 runs.

The 4th CWC 2023 match of Afghanistan was against New Zealand. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team New Zealand scored 288 runs at the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. Afghanistan was all-out at 139 runs in the 35th over. New Zealand won the match by 149 runs.

Afghanistan faced Pakistan in its 5th cricket World Cup 2023 match. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Pakistan scored 282 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Afghanistan chased the target in the second last over, winning the match by eight wickets with six balls left.

Afghanistan's 6th Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Sri Lanka. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Sri Lanka was all-out at 241 runs in the last over. Afghanistan chased the target in the 46th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 28 balls left.

Afghanistan faced the Netherlands in its 7th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Netherlands scored 179 runs and was all out in the 47th over. Afghanistan chased the target in the 32nd over, winning the match by seven wickets.

Afghanistan's 8th CWC'23 match was against Australia. Team Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Afghanistan scored 291 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Australia chased the target in the 47th over, winning the match by three wickets with 19 balls left.

South Africa Vs. Afghanistan in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of the South Africa and Afghanistan teams. Both teams played eight matches in this tournament.

South Africa in CWC '23 Points Table

South Africa is in the 2nd position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with 12 points and a +1.376 Net Run Rate.

Afghanistan in CWC '23 Points Table

Afghanistan is currently in the 6th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with eight points and a -0.338 Net Run Rate.

South Africa Vs. Afghanistan ODI Rankings

South Africa has a better position and higher ranking than Afghanistan in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for the South Africa and Afghanistan teams.

South Africa in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team South Africa is currently in the 3rd position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3550 points and a 111 rating according to its performance in the past 32 matches.

Afghanistan in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Afghanistan is currently in the 9th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 2408 points and an 86 rating according to its performance in the past 28 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan Squads

The following are the playing 11 of South Africa and Afghanistan for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42.

Playing 11 of South Africa in CWC '23 Match 42

The playing 11 of the South Africa Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 will be among the following players.

Temba Bavuma (Captain)

Gerald Coetzee

Quinton de Kock

Reeza Hendricks

Marco Jansen

Heinrich Klaasen

Sisanda Magala

Keshav Maharaj

Aiden Markram

David Miller

Lungi Ngidi

Anrich Nortje

Kagiso Rabada

Tabraiz Shamsi

Rassie van der Dussen

Team South Africa CWC '23 Match 42 Key Players

Quinton de Kock is the 3rd best batter at the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, Rassie van der Dussen is in the 7th place, and Heinrich Klaasen is in the 9th place. Furthermore, Keshav Maharaj is the 2nd best bowler in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings and Marco Jansen is the 8th best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of Afghanistan in CWC '23 Match 42

The playing 11 of the Afghanistan Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 will be among the following players.

Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Ibrahim Zadran

Riaz Hassan

Rahmat Shah

Najibullah Zadran

Mohammad Nabi

Ikram Alikhil

Azmatullah Omarzai

Rashid Khan

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Noor Ahmad

Fazalhaq Farooq

Abdul Rahman

Naveen ul Haq

Team Afghanistan CWC '23 Match 42 Key Players

Rashid Khan is the 7th best bowler in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings. Furthermore, Mohammad Nabi is the 2nd best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings, and Rashid Khan is in the 4th place.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan?

Team South Africa has better stats than Afghanistan in head-to-head matches, past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, the current tournament, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team South Africa will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard to achieve a better position at the CWC 2023 Points Table.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan on 10 November 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 42 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.