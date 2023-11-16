Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Leading batsmen and bowlers at the Cricket World Cup on Thursday after the second semi-final

Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Leading batsmen and bowlers at the cricket World Cup on Thursday after the second semi-final:

Batsmen

Virat Kohli (IND) 711 runs, Quinton de Kock (RSA) 594, Rachin Ravindra (NZL) 578, Daryl Mitchell (NZL) 552, Rohit Sharma (IND) 550, David Warner (AUS) 528, Shreyas Iyer (IND) 526, Rassie van der Dussen (RSA) 448, Mitchell Marsh (AUS) 426, Aiden Markram (RSA) 406

Bowlers

Mohammed Shami (IND) 23 wickets; Adam Zampa (AUS) 22; Dilshan Madushanka (SRI) 21; Gerald Coetzee (RSA) 20; Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) 18, Jasprit Bumrah (IND) 18; Marco Jansen (RSA) 17; Mitchell Santner (NZL) 16, Haris Rauf (PAK) 16, Bas de Leede (NED) 16, Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 16.