Open Menu

Cricket World Cup: Leading Batsmen And Bowlers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 16, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Leading batsmen and bowlers at the Cricket World Cup on Thursday after the second semi-final

Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Leading batsmen and bowlers at the cricket World Cup on Thursday after the second semi-final:

Batsmen

Virat Kohli (IND) 711 runs, Quinton de Kock (RSA) 594, Rachin Ravindra (NZL) 578, Daryl Mitchell (NZL) 552, Rohit Sharma (IND) 550, David Warner (AUS) 528, Shreyas Iyer (IND) 526, Rassie van der Dussen (RSA) 448, Mitchell Marsh (AUS) 426, Aiden Markram (RSA) 406

Bowlers

Mohammed Shami (IND) 23 wickets; Adam Zampa (AUS) 22; Dilshan Madushanka (SRI) 21; Gerald Coetzee (RSA) 20; Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) 18, Jasprit Bumrah (IND) 18; Marco Jansen (RSA) 17; Mitchell Santner (NZL) 16, Haris Rauf (PAK) 16, Bas de Leede (NED) 16, Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 16.

Related Topics

Cricket World David Van Mitchell Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Mitchell Santner Adam Zampa Shreyas Iyer Afridi

Recent Stories

Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed o ..

Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed on Nov 18 in 10 districts

2 minutes ago
 Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fine imposed

Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fine imposed

2 minutes ago
 SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faiza ..

SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faizabad sit-in case review petitio ..

2 minutes ago
 Sanchez gets new term as Spanish PM despite amnest ..

Sanchez gets new term as Spanish PM despite amnesty row

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan to streamline aviation industry with regu ..

Pakistan to streamline aviation industry with regulatory framework: Fawad

12 minutes ago
 Biden hosts APEC summit after signaling calmer US- ..

Biden hosts APEC summit after signaling calmer US-China ties

4 minutes ago
Stocks fall, oil slides as rate-hope rally fades

Stocks fall, oil slides as rate-hope rally fades

4 minutes ago
 Can hospitals be military targets? What internatio ..

Can hospitals be military targets? What international law says

14 minutes ago
 Head breaks South African hearts as Australia set ..

Head breaks South African hearts as Australia set up World Cup final with India

4 minutes ago
 CDA seals 10 illegal buildings in Jeddah Town, one ..

CDA seals 10 illegal buildings in Jeddah Town, one in Agosh Society

4 minutes ago
 Rich nations 'likely' met $100 bn climate finance ..

Rich nations 'likely' met $100 bn climate finance goal: OECD

16 minutes ago
 Low turnout looms over boycott-hit Madagascar pres ..

Low turnout looms over boycott-hit Madagascar presidential election

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports