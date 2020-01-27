Cricket: Zimbabwe V Sri Lanka Scores
Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:25 PM
Brief scores at lunch on the first day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club Ground on Monday
Zimbabwe 96-2 (B. Taylor 41 not out, K. Kasuza 33 not out) Toss: Zimbabwe