Cricketers undergoes training at National High Performance Centre

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2021) National cricketers are busy in training at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC).

Batting coach Mohammad Yousuf was supervising the training sessions.

Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan and Naseem Shah are the players getting training under the supervision of Mohamamd Yousuf.

Talking to the reporters, Mohammad Yousuf said he was working with the batters for training.

He said: “the Batsman must maintain their balance. They should watch ball release and weight transfer techniques,”.

Mohammad Yousuf: “Sharjeel is working hard and we will work on him until Eid,”. He stated: “I talked in detail with Shan Masood and we have made a training plan together.

We have agreed to correct mistakes in the present and don’t worry about the past and future,”.

He said: “Sharjeel is eager to make the most out of time while working on his skills with Yousuf.

“Yasir Malik has given me an amazing fitness plan, which I’m following under the supervision of Saboor Ahmed,” he added.

He said: “I’ll be more likely to succeed if my fitness improves. Therefore, I’m training to improve my fitness and skills at NHPC,”.

He stated: “I’ m learning a lot from Yousuf bhai. He is guiding me on my footwork and technique. I will also seek tips regarding power-hitting from him. Younis [Khan] bhai also helped me a lot during my time with the national team on Africa tour,”.